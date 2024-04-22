Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Liberty Energy Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $22.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.85. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,702.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,491 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.