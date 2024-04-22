Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of EXETF stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

