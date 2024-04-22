F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of F5 worth $29,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 268,450.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in F5 by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,701 shares of company stock worth $1,818,660. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.22.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $177.33 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.66.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

