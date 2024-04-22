Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $545.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

