Federated Hermes Inc. Has $18.81 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $18,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

