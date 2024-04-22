Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $26.25 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $144.41 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $143.50 and a one year high of $218.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day moving average of $166.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.