Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 39,890 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 39,890 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $555.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.99. The company has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.