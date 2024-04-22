FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $48,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $496,611,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 33,890.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $166,972,000 after purchasing an additional 649,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 144.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $267,135,000 after purchasing an additional 595,628 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $266.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

