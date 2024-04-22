First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of FCAP opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $93.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.62.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 24.96%.
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
