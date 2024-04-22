First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FCAP opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $93.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.62.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 24.96%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

About First Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Capital by 59.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

