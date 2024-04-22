First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $11.58 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

