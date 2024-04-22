Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Financial Survey

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Get Fisker alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fisker and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellantis 1 5 7 0 2.46

Stellantis has a consensus target price of $30.28, suggesting a potential upside of 17.48%. Given Stellantis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Fisker.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -110.93% -23.14% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Fisker and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million 0.06 -$761.99 million ($2.22) -0.02 Stellantis $205.13 billion 0.39 $20.13 billion N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Stellantis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stellantis beats Fisker on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.