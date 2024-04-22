Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $46.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

