Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.
Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance
Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.
About Flughafen Zürich
