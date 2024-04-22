FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Get FPX Nickel alerts:

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FPX Nickel in a report released on Friday, April 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year.

Shares of CVE FPX opened at C$0.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$94.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 26.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FPX Nickel has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.61.

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp.

