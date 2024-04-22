Freehold Royalties Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

