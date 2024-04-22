Freehold Royalties Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.
About Freehold Royalties
