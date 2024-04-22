FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group plc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MREO)

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

