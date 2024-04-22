FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:ASM)

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

