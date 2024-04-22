FY2024 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Increased by Analyst

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of C$405.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

EQX stock opened at C$8.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.93. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.36 and a 12-month high of C$8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.60.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

