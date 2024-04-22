FY2025 Earnings Estimate for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$911.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$887.55 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 (PAA.TO) Cuts Dividend

70489 has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.