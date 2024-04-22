FY2025 EPS Estimates for Aris Mining Corporation Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:ARI)

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARIFree Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aris Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88.

Aris Mining (TSE:ARIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$170.17 million for the quarter.

In other Aris Mining news, Director Serafino Iacono sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total value of C$275,982.30. In other Aris Mining news, Senior Officer Oliver Dachsel purchased 25,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.68 per share, with a total value of C$94,940.32. Also, Director Serafino Iacono sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total value of C$275,982.30.

