FY2025 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor in a research note issued on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CFP. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price objective on Canfor and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.67.

CFP opened at C$14.42 on Monday. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$13.41 and a twelve month high of C$23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.16.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.94) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 6.01%.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

