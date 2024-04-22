FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:LUG)

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.50 to C$24.75 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUG

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG stock opened at C$20.18 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. Company insiders own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.