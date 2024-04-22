FY2025 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:OR)

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $16.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 0.99. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.0444 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -94.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

