FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Cut by Analyst

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SAND stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

