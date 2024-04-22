FY2025 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TXT)

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Textron in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.93. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXT. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.63.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $93.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. Textron has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after buying an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,467,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Textron by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,474,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after buying an additional 713,169 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,696,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Textron by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 521,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

