FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Issued By Roth Capital

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, April 19th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.76 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($57.83) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $91.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.