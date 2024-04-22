General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 183,762 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $58,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $148.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.74. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.38%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

