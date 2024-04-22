Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Commercial’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $530.08 million, a P/E ratio of -59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 509,133 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

