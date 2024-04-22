Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) vs. Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) Head to Head Survey

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) and Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Revolutions Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -42.79% -22.67% -11.50% Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Glaukos shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Glaukos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 0 2 7 0 2.78 Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Glaukos and Revolutions Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Glaukos presently has a consensus price target of $99.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Glaukos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glaukos is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glaukos and Revolutions Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $314.71 million 15.39 -$134.66 million ($2.78) -34.71 Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Revolutions Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos.

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glaukos beats Revolutions Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite indicated for use in the treatment of patients with glaucoma uncontrolled by prior medical and surgical therapy; and iDose TR, an intracameral procedural pharmaceutical therapy indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Revolutions Medical

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

