Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,686,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100,864 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 139.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 737,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the third quarter worth approximately $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

GLBE stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. Global-E Online has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Global-E Online’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

