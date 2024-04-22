Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $111,573,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 786,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $389,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $762.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.25 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $844.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.