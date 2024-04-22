Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.74.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $200.74 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $211.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.90 and a 200 day moving average of $167.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

