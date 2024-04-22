Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,085 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,415,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,849,000 after purchasing an additional 363,747 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $89.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

