Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) versus Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Critical Survey

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Greenidge Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 7.72 -$11.58 million ($142.00) -0.01 Greenidge Generation $70.39 million 0.26 -$29.51 million ($37.93) -0.07

Profitability

Gryphon Digital Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gryphon Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -162.80% Greenidge Generation -41.92% N/A -27.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gryphon Digital Mining and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. engages in carbon-neutral bitcoin mining. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. was formerly known as Ivy Crypto, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

