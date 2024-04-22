H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $76.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $265,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,067,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,473. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

