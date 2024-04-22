Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

HAE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Haemonetics stock opened at $81.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $82.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $462,293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

