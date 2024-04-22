Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

HRMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of HRMY opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.