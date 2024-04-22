HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

HashiCorp stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $490,144.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,417.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $365,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,173 shares of company stock worth $5,641,396 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,774,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 78.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after buying an additional 1,400,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

