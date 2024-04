Head-To-Head Analysis: Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Aspen Pharmacare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daiwa Securities Group $6.41 billion 1.72 $472.67 million $0.48 14.65 Aspen Pharmacare $2.30 billion 2.25 $294.86 million N/A N/A

Dividends

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Pharmacare.

Daiwa Securities Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Aspen Pharmacare pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Daiwa Securities Group pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Aspen Pharmacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiwa Securities Group 8.21% 5.62% 0.33% Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Daiwa Securities Group and Aspen Pharmacare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daiwa Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats Aspen Pharmacare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc. for individual investors and unlisted companies. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of equities and bonds, as well as of foreign exchange and derivative products primarily for institutional investors and corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment invests in monetary claims, loans, private equities, and real estate properties, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource sectors. The company also offers research and consulting, and information services, as well as engages in the office work activities. In addition, it is involved in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It also offers branded consumer, prescription, and over-the-counter products under the regional brands, such as Circadin, Foxair, Maltofer, Mybulen, and Zyloric for various types of anesthetic comprises sleeping aid, respiratory, iron supplement, analgesic, and uric acid production inhibitor. In addition, the company manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form products to third-party customers. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

