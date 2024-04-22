Head-To-Head Comparison: Skye Bioscience (SKYE) versus Its Rivals

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) is one of 987 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Skye Bioscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A -$37.65 million -1.51 Skye Bioscience Competitors $1.70 billion $150.54 million -3.91

Skye Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Skye Bioscience. Skye Bioscience is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -438.15% Skye Bioscience Competitors -2,610.88% -224.46% -28.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Skye Bioscience and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skye Bioscience Competitors 6304 18548 44142 910 2.57

Skye Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.41%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 86.52%. Given Skye Bioscience’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skye Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skye Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skye Bioscience competitors beat Skye Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It has license agreement with university of Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

