Head to Head Review: Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) vs. Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF)

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) and Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beasley Broadcast Group and Stingray Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stingray Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stingray Group has a consensus price target of C$7.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.91%. Given Stingray Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stingray Group is more favorable than Beasley Broadcast Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.7% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Stingray Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Stingray Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beasley Broadcast Group -30.40% -3.99% -1.12% Stingray Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Stingray Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beasley Broadcast Group $247.11 million 0.09 -$75.12 million ($2.51) -0.28 Stingray Group N/A N/A N/A C($0.22) -24.68

Stingray Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beasley Broadcast Group. Stingray Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beasley Broadcast Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stingray Group beats Beasley Broadcast Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is based in Naples, Florida.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc. operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio. It also provides Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Stingray Classica, a TV channel dedicated to classical music, including operas, ballets, concerts, and documentaries; Stingray iConcerts, a source for various live concerts; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel dedicated to jazz and jazz-related genres, such as soul, blues, funk, gospel, hip-hop, fusion, reggae, Latin, swing, and bebop. In addition, the company offers karaoke services comprising Yokee Piano, Stingray Kids' Karaoke, and Yokee Music, as well as Stingray Karaoke, a video on demand and TV app. Further, it provides music videos TV channels that include Stingray Country, Stingray cmusic, PalmarèsADISQ par Stingray, Stingray Hits!, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Loud, Stingray Retro, Stingray LiteTV, and Stingray Juicebox; and operates approximately 100 radio stations across Canada, as well as offers advertising solutions. The company distributes its products and services through various platforms that include digital cable TV, satellite TV, IPTV, OTT, the internet, mobile devices, game consoles, and connected cars. It serves cable and telecom companies, retailers, small and medium businesses, and directly to consumers. The company was formerly known as Stingray Digital Group Inc. and changed its name to Stingray Group Inc. in December 2018. Stingray Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

