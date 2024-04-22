Hemisphere Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (CVE:HME)

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hemisphere Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on Hemisphere Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HME opened at C$1.74 on Monday. Hemisphere Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

