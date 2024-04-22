Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.79 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

