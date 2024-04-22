ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.697 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

ING Groep has a dividend payout ratio of 75.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect ING Groep to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $16.20 on Monday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ING Groep by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 41,732 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ING Groep by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 127,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

