InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.53 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,231.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,379.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,948,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,610,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 878 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,231.64 per share, with a total value of $1,081,379.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,948,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,610,065.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,524,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,438 shares of company stock worth $2,159,444 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

