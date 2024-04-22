Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $214,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $417.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $416.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

