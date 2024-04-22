Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $219,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after buying an additional 872,016 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pinterest by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,547 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 53.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

