InterDigital, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for InterDigital in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.31 million.

IDCC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st.

IDCC opened at $96.63 on Monday. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,014,000 after buying an additional 792,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 666,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

