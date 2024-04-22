International Paper (NYSE:IP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for International Paper in a research report issued on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $310,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

