Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Inuvo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Inuvo during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Featured Articles

